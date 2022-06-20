Text
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 17 on suspicion of money laundering $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Houston man by troopers June 17 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Laredo woman by deputies June 17 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, as well as warrants charging him with burglary of a vehicle and theft of service $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 17 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear as well as on a bond forfeiture warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to 20 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Dallas man by deputies June 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers June 17 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and of an accident involving damage to a vehicle less than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 17 on suspicion of money laundering $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Goliad woman by deputies May 18 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated, 3rd or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Brownsville man by deputies June 18 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Ingside man by deputies June 18 on suspicion of violation of bond or a protective order and two warrants charging him with criminal mischief $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized us of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers June 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 19 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 19 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Hosford man by officers June 18 on suspicion of evading arrest and detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Houston man by officers June 20 on warrants charging him with assault causing injury to a family member and violation of bond or a protective order.
