Joshua Aaron Licerio, 26, of Victoria was arrested Tuesday by deputies on a violation of probation warrant in a sexual assault of a child case.
Licerio remained in custody Wednesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between1-400 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers May 31 on warrants charging him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief between $30,000-$150,000.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 31 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 31 on warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-2 grams case, and in two terroristic threats causing fear of imminent injury.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers June 1 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 1 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
