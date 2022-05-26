Blotter generic

Text

ARRESTED:

  • VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers May 25 on two warrants charging him with burglary, suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest, search, or transportation, suspicion of unlawful weapon carry, suspicion of possession of marijuana 2 grams or less and tampering with physical evidence to impair an investigation, as well warrants charging him with 13 Class C Misdemeanors. 
  • VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 25 on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence to impair an investigation.
  • VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less and unlawful weapon carry.

Recommended For You


Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.