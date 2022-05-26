Text
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers May 25 on two warrants charging him with burglary, suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest, search, or transportation, suspicion of unlawful weapon carry, suspicion of possession of marijuana 2 grams or less and tampering with physical evidence to impair an investigation, as well warrants charging him with 13 Class C Misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 25 on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less and unlawful weapon carry.
