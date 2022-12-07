During the busy holiday season, Santa Claus flies down from the North Pole to stay in the Crossroads for a jolly week or two. He stables his eight reindeer, along with Rudolph, at a local ranch rich with magic corn, rumor has it, and dons a blue suit, to deliver Christmas magic to local families in difficult situations with the help of Victoria police officers.
While in Victoria, he wears his familiar red suit for his annual appearance aboard a decked out fire engine at the tail end of the Lighted Christmas Parade, and for a handful of other appearances. Other than that, he proudly sports police blues and goes by the nickname "Blue Santa" while in town.
The cheerful old fellow is a busy man during December, and yet Victoria children occupy such a special place in his warm heart that he breaks away from the hustle and bustle of his snow-bound toy factory and comes to shop with local children and their families right here in Victoria.
He would bring toys from the North Pole, he said, but the elves aren't quite finished making and wrapping them yet.
Several officers from the Victoria Police Department eagerly volunteer as his helpers while he's in town since his elves are too busy to make the trip.
"Santa Claus comes to Victoria to make sure all children here, some who might be in difficult or fluid situations, get a toy," police Lt. John Turner said Monday.
Sometimes Santa cannot make it to every Victoria shopping trip when he would like and sends his local police officer helpers instead.
Monday, he sent officers to Target on North Navarro Street to shop with a family whose house recently burned down.
"Sometimes, a family might not have a home," Santa Claus said. "The officers in Victoria help me to be sure they will get what they need to feel joy at Christmas. I cannot go to their house, but I can send them shopping with my helpers."
Helping Blue Santa is an opportunity for the police department to strengthen their relationship with local kids on top of giving them gifts they might have missed otherwise, Lauren Meaux, Victoria public safety community affairs manager said.
"Santa told us that if a child shows up or if they show interest, then they are going to get a toy," Meaux said. "There is no kind of criteria."
Santa Claus shared a memory of his times in Victoria that he treasures.
"Sometimes, when a child is brought to me by a parent, the little one is not too sure," Santa Claus said. "They circle around me a few times and watch how I interact with other kids. They check me out for a while and realize I am the real deal. Before long, they hug me or just come closer and give me a little shy smile."
Santa's rosy apple cheeks were lifted by a bright smile as he recalled the shy little ones.
"Christmas is for every child," he said. "No matter what."
Once Santa Claus leaves Victoria and makes his trip around the world on Christmas Eve, he can be tracked on radar from any mobile device.