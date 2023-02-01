Hunter Hadley, 20, has been missing since late Friday night, when the skiff he was on with another man collided with a barge, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other boater, McCoy Wagner, was found and taken to a hospital with injuries.
Search efforts continued Wednesday in the Intracoastal Waterway near Port O’Connor, Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said in a Facebook post.
In a Saturday afternoon news release, the Coast Guard said they were notified of the collision at 10:56 p.m. by a vessel that had been towing the barge. Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said they received a call about 11:20 p.m. The Coast Guard said Hadley was not wearing a life jacket.
“The search continues for Hunter. Texas Parks and Wildlife is on the water now with technology being employed to discover Hunter’s whereabouts. Thanks to everyone who has offered assistance of all kinds for the searchers,” Vickery said in the Wednesday afternoon post.
Authorities did not plan to suspend the search, as of Wednesday, Krause said.
“There are no plans to suspend the search,” he said. “We were told this afternoon that Texas Parks and Wildlife was calling an investigator to determine if searching will continue or if suspending the search was most viable.”