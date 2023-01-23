Authorities said Monday they are closer to identifying the man whose body was found in Hogg Bayou days earlier.
Fishermen found the body floating in the water of the bayou north of Green Lake in Calhoun County about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Chief Deputy John Krause said Monday. The body was found without any identification.
A preliminary autopsy investigation was performed Monday morning in Fort Bend County, Krause said. Investigators lifted postmortem fingerprints from the body.
"We were able to get reasonable prints, and we will enter those into the AFIS system," Kraus said. "We hope to get an ID that way. We can sometimes get that in a day or two."
AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) is a national database containing the fingerprints and corresponding identities of more than 160 million people, including felons and military personnel, among others.
Krause said the full results of the autopsy won't be known for a month or two.
"He did have multiple tattoos. Some were very distinct," Kraus said. "He had one about 3 inches long on the right side of his torso. Some appear to be jailhouse tattoos."
The tattoos can be used as a last resource to identify the man, Krause said.
"We can check with the different penal institutions to see if they have record of the tattoos and the man's identity," Kraus said.
The body was found floating in a swampy area of the bayou. Krause described the area as having "lots of trees and vegetation." He also said alligators populate the area.
Krause said a cause of death had not been determined Monday, and he declined to describe the man's tattoos.