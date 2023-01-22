Hog Bayou

Fishermen found a body in Hog Bayou Saturday evening, authorities said.

The identity of the man whose body was found around 6:40 p.m. is unknown, Calhoun County Sheriff Bobby Vickery said Sunday evening.

“We don’t know much other than that it is a male subject,” Vickery said. “At this point, we just have a recovered body. It looks like he was in the bayou a day or two, but without an autopsy, we can’t even confirm that.”

An autopsy will be performed Monday morning by a Fort Bend County medical examiner, Vickery said.

The fishermen who found the body called the sheriff’s office at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, he said.

Hog Bayou runs north of Green Lake, northeast of Tivoli.

