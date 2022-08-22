The Republican Women of Yoakum Area will host a rally featuring U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert along with local elected officials.
The Save America Rally is scheduled for Saturday at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. in Yoakum, according to a news release.
Scheduled to appear along with Boebert, who represents Colorado House District 3, are U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, both Republicans who represent the Crossroads.
The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and include light refreshments as well as silent and live auctions.
The Republican Women of Yoakum Area is a volunteer organization dedicated to promoting the Republican philosophy in the Crossroads, including DeWitt, Gonzales, and Lavaca Counties.
The organization raises money for local candidates, has informative programs and serves the community and country through various projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.