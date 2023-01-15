A boil water notice remained in effect for much of Victoria, city officials said.
About midnight, the city said on social media a 20-inch water main at Airline Road and Ben Jordan Street was repaired but because pressure fell below 20 pounds per square inch that water should be boiled.
A post on Facebook about midnight noted, "Public Works staff did a great job finding a way to get water into the south pressure plane and bypassing the affected water main."
Still, "water pressure did dip below the threshold of 20 PSI, prompting a boil water notice."
The city said children, seniors and others with compromised immunity "are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow these directions."
"Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption," the city said. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."
Or, "individuals may purchase bottled water."
The city said residences in the "south water plain" were affected. This appears on a cryptic map provided by the city to be roughly all homes and businesses south of this boundary: Mockingbird Lane from Highway 463 West to Sam Houston, Sam Houston north to Magruder and Magruder to Main Street.
"This notice might be rescinded as soon as tomorrow morning," the notice said, referring to Sunday morning, "but for safety precautions, please follow the notice accordingly, though it may not last very long."
This is a developing situation. Please check back later for updates.