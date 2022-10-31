Forty-five-year-old Tina Goodner is from nowhere, she said Friday, but she feels more at home in Victoria than she has anywhere else she's lived.
And she's lived in a lot of places, starting on Staten Island, New York, as a child, and through 13 other states over the years before ending up right here in Texas — on some acreage in the Mission Valley area.
"I heard a saying about Victoria: It's too small to feel big and too big to feel small," Goodner said. "It's just the right size. And it's the people here I like."
She owns a small social media management and graphic design business and is fully producing Victoria's first Small Business Saturday, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. in DeLeon Plaza on Nov. 26.
The event will include 67 locally owned small business vendors, including a few local wineries, three live bands, a bouncy slide, ball pit, video game trailer by Rolling Video Games of Victoria, the Texas Zoo, family crafting activities and, of course, Santa Claus himself, with a professional photographer on hand.
The theme of the event is simple: "Making Christmas about community."
The idea to host the event struck her, Goodner said, when she mowed a field on her property.
"I didn't want to have mowed that field for no good reason," Goodner said. "I said to myself, 'I've got to get some boots in that field.' That's when I started thinking about having the event."
Goodner, who owns Socially Awkward Media, has lived in the area for about seven years, she said. She chose the name for her business based on her own timidity, she said, and yet she loves to get out and work with other people. She listed off several upcoming events her business will participate in, including Sunday's Boo Bash in de Leon Plaza.
Through her business, she manages social media sites and builds graphic design for farms, ranches and other small business — of which Victoria has plenty, she said.
"I thought it would be great to get as many small businesses together as I could and have an event that would put us out there," Goodner said.
She soon realized her mowed field couldn't contain all the businesses that expressed interest and she had to move the event to DeLeon Plaza.
"I may have to check into closing off Bridge Street as well because we've got so many businesses coming," Goodner said. "It's amazing. I keep getting more and more."
One of the businesses set to join is owned by Port Lavaca native Shelly Armstrong. Armstrong has lived in Victoria for 23 years and began crafting three years ago. She owns LadyBug Creations.
She designs wreaths, floral arrangements, rag quilts and children's clothing, among other specialties. She sells some of her crafts at the Pearl Street Market in Goliad, on the corner of East Pearl and South Market streets.
She said she is looking forward to Victoria's first small business Saturday event. Small businesses, she said, deal in the personal touch.
"I put a little bit of myself into the things I make," Armstrong said. "It's nice to see when a customer loves it and I know then that they will cherish it."