A 17-year-old Edna boy was flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 Thursday evening.
The boy, Michael Collis, was a passenger in a 2019 Nissan SUV driven by his sister, Heather Collis, 21, also of Edna. Her infant son was in the backseat, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
John Bush, 54, of Inez, was driving a F-250 pickup. He was alone in the second vehicle.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on U.S. 59 near the Jackson County line as both vehicles were traveling south, he said.
Bush was traveling north before entering the crossover to turn to go south. As he turned from the crossover onto the highway, his truck was struck from behind by the Nissan, San Miguel said.
The truck careened into a ditch on the west side of the highway and the Nissan came to rest in the highway, blocking traffic, he said.
Michael Collis was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with injuries that were considered non-life threatening, San Miguel said.
His sister and her baby as well as Bush suffered minor injuries, the trooper said.
The highway was closed for about 40 minutes as emergency workers cleared the debris from the crash.
DPS troopers, Jackson County deputies and Victoria law enforcement, fire and EMS responded to the wreck.
The crash remains under investigation by the DPS, said San Miguel.
