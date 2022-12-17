A boy riding his bike was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver Saturday evening, and police are asking for the public's help.
About 6:30 p.m., a 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Buena Vista Avenue, according to a Victoria Police Department Facebook post published a little after 9 p.m.
After striking the boy, the vehicle, which is described as a "blue truck," drove west and then turned south onto Jecker Street.
The boy was taken by Victoria Fire Department EMS to an area hospital with "serious injuries," according to the Facebook post.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Officer Peters at 361-485-3782 or Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.