Police said the boy who was hit by a truck and seriously injured on Saturday remained in critical condition Monday evening.
About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Buena Vista Avenue, according to a police Facebook post published that evening. The driver fled the scene, police said.
Police department social media posts described the event and vehicle, a blue truck.
Belinda Ramirez Delgado, 53, of Victoria, was later arrested Sunday on a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury with a $15,000 surety bond.
Police said the department’s social media platforms helped identify Delgado as a suspect in the hit and run.
“The Victoria Police Department’s Media Relations team strives to have a strong, trusted social media platform. Our social media platforms are invaluable and have created an opportunity for the department to share information quickly and expand our reach in our community within minutes,” Lauren Meaux, public safety community affairs manager, said Monday evening. “The incident that occurred on Saturday night involving a 10-year-old boy, who remains in critical condition, is a solid example of not only the use of social media but how quickly information can be shared at just a click of a button.”
Meaux encouraged residents to continue to follow police social media platforms to stay informed and as a way to interact with the department and assist in solving crimes.