Two suspected car thieves ran from police on foot after a vehicle chase and are still on the loose, the Victoria Police Department said Sunday afternoon.
Officers tried to pull over a black 2016 GMC truck about 3 p.m. It was reported stolen earlier, police said in a social media post.
The vehicle’s drivers fled and police chased it in the area of Benbow Road and Garcitas Creek.
Some property in the area was damaged, police said, before the vehicle stopped in a pasture near 8600 Salem Road.
The suspects fled on foot. One suspect was reported wearing a red shirt.
Department police dog and drone units were searching for the men.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.