Two suspected car thieves ran from police on foot after a vehicle chase and are still on the loose, the Victoria Police Department said Sunday afternoon.

Officers tried to pull over a black 2016 GMC truck about 3 p.m. It was reported stolen earlier, police said in a social media post.

The vehicle’s drivers fled and police chased it in the area of Benbow Road and Garcitas Creek.

Some property in the area was damaged, police said, before the vehicle stopped in a pasture near 8600 Salem Road.

The suspects fled on foot. One suspect was reported wearing a red shirt.

Department police dog and drone units were searching for the men.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.

