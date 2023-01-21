Start with a wide brimmed Panama-style felt hat in a light brown color. Add a band of green and gold lace, a string of dark brown leather, three turkey feathers of varying tones and a spring with tiny white pearls.
Fire up the torch, heat the branding iron and accentuate the creation with a tiny burned-in sunset. Finish it off by “distressing” the hat — burning a little faux wear and age into it. And, voila, a one-of-a-kind creation — a piece of art to sit atop the head.
“I have to say this is my kids’ least favorite part, when I distress the hats,” Gypsy B's Hat Bar owner Bridget Chapa said. “It puts off a bit of an odor when you burn wool. They can smell it throughout the house.”
Chapa, 45, of Victoria, is a nurse at Victoria Heart and Vascular Center. She has been a nurse for 25 years and has three children. In her spare time, she designs and refurbishes hats for about 60 clients, some as far away as Florida.
“Say you have your own hat, and you just want to make it fancier because you don’t want the expense of a new hat,” Chapa said. “You can bring your hat to me, and I’ll reshape it, clean it and put new decorations on it.”
Inside her home studio, hats of various shapes, colors and designs adorn the walls — colorful creations. Her workbench, complete with a torch, sits in the middle of the bright room, surrounded by findings of every kind — laces, silk flowers, ribbons, buckles, jewels, feathers, beads, pearls and small branding irons.
A place for everything and everything in its place. The little studio is organized, albeit filled with every wonderful little thing Chapa and a client might choose to adorn a hat.
Tracie Depine, of Victoria, has been Chapa’s client for two years, she said, nearly since Chapa took up the art of hats during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic a couple years ago.
"She has done a couple other hats for me — one for my daughter and one for my best friend," Depine said during a recent session with Chapa. "She does an amazing job. Every hat that goes out to a client probably gets her six more clients.”
Chapa decided to design and refurbish hats out of a sort of necessity, she said. She had about 20 hats when her husband teasingly said to her, “OK, no more hats.”
She then decided to redesign the ones she had to make them new, she said.
While Chapa designed a hat with Depine, words like “rich,” ”artwork,” “energy,” — colors have different energies — “pop,” “delicate,” and even “science experiment” were flying around the room.
“The thing I love the most is pulling that creative-ness out in someone. The best clients are children. Children have no inhibitions. They pull out colors that don’t even match,” Chapa said. “Children do not limit themselves, and the final products are truly beautiful.”
Chapa designs each hat with the client, until they have a hat created “exactly how they want it,” she said.
“It depends on the person,” Chapa said. “If they want more on the hat, we’ll just keep going.”
Chapa does not repeat or copy designs, so each hat is a one-of-a-kind, she said. Also, everything she puts on a hat can be repurposed.
“I try to make it as economical as possible,” Chapa said. “So that if you’re not in the market for a brand-new hat, then you can still get something pretty cool by changing it and making it completely new to you.”
Besides designing from her in-home studio, Chapa runs the Hat Bar from a booth at Mother Cluckers Downtown, 108 E. Santa Rosa St. She plans to offer hat-designing parties soon. Clients can check her website for future details.