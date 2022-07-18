The city of Victoria has partnered with American Electric Power to bring Victoria into a new age of street lighting by the end of the year.
AEP began installing new LED — light-emitting diode — street lights this month in the Silver City neighborhood of South Victoria. The partnership will replace all 4,052 high-pressure sodium street lights, Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said on Wednesday.
The replacements will happen in two phases, Etienne said.
"When the city manager and I arrived here 2½ years ago from San Antonio, one of the first things we noticed is that Victoria is very dark," Etienne said. "We heard from the residents that more lighting was needed, especially in the inner-city areas of the Southside, in those communities that are underserved, lower-income neighborhoods."
Hence, Etienne said, the first phase would be to install the LED street lights in the Silver City area. He said the lights should be up in the entire Southside by an "August to September time frame."
As of Thursday, only 5% of the new street lights had been installed, Etienne said. Residents said they didn't see a difference at that point.
Ruth Thomas said she has lived in Silver City her entire life. She said she hadn't noticed brighter street lights or anyone working to put up new lights in her neighborhood, for that matter.
Enrique Rivas Espinosa, another longtime resident of Silver City, agreed that the lights made no difference that he noticed, as he pointed out one right across the street from his house.
"The old ones put out more light," Gilbert Sanchez said, shaking his head.
Resident Lonnie Savala agreed, "I know they've changed some, but they seem the same."
Victoria Public Works Engineer Michael Petro said Thursday evening why some residents are not yet seeing the new lighting.
"It appears that the project has so far focused on the arterial and collector streets in and around Silver City, like Laurent Street and Dudley Street," Petro said. "It looks like the vast majority of the streets the contractor has been to so far are streets with a north-south direction of travel."
Petro said the Queen City and North Heights neighborhoods both had the new LED lights installed last year.
University of Houston chemistry professor Jakoah Brgoch explained why cities all over the country are switching to LED street lights.
"They are tremendously more efficient," Brgoch said. "They send light in just one direction, down onto the street, instead diffusing light in all directions like the old sulfur lights. So, in theory, light pollution is reduced and we can see stars again."
Additionally, Brgoch said LED street lights have an operational life of 15-30 years, much longer than the current lights, and can endure better, with fewer problems, in the "challenging heat of South Texas."
Etienne said the city had three things in mind when officials decided to put up the new lights: public safety, crime reduction, and quality of life.
"The intent is to promote public safety. Better lighting means safer driving. More lighting means less crime. People can see what's happening outside and report anything suspicious," Etienne said. "Also, better lighting encourages pedestrian mobility and a healthier quality of life."
There is a downside, Brgoch said. LED lights are a form of blue light and recent studies by the American Medical Association have revealed sustained exposure to blue light, as also from electronic devices, is a hazard.
Prevent Blindness reported, "Studies suggest that continued exposure to blue light over time could lead to damaged retinal cells."
We get blue light from the sun, Brgoch added, but with the LED lights, "Even at night, you're getting blue light. And these really bright lights are screwing up the migratory patterns of birds."
Brgoch said cities, such as Victoria, ought to consider using fewer LED street lights because they are much brighter than older modes of lighting.
Etienne said Victoria intends to replace every sodium street light with an LED light. The neighborhoods south of Airline Road, should be completely fitted with the new street lights by September, Etienne said, while the areas north of Airline Road will start the swap in October.
Each light costs $137, Etienne said. Two-man crews from AEP are replacing the lights. The cost of the LED lights is ameliorated by the light's longevity and quality of life benefits, according to Etienne. "It's a good deal," he said.
A graduate student in the STEM program at the University of Washington, Richard Windels, summed it up. "They're a lot more energy-efficient and they last longer. Plus, they're usually brighter. They're great, if you like light."
