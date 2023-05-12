One of the top providers of home security systems in the nation plans to file for bankruptcy protection next week, with a deal in place to eliminate about $500 million in debt.
Monitronics International Inc., the Farmers Branch-based parent company of Brinks Home Security, said this week that it reached an agreement with its lenders and equity holders. It plans to file for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in federal court in the Southern District of Texas.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with our lenders and shareholders to create a capital structure that is right-sized for our business model,” Monitronics Chief Executive Officer William Niles said in a statement.
As part of the restructuring, Monitronics’ largest lenders, global investment firm Monarch Alternative Capital LP and Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc., will become its new principal equity owners. The company says it will have about $600 million in financing when it exits bankruptcy protection around June 30.
Monitronics previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019.
Brinks Home Security is a separate company from The Brink’s Co., which licensed the Brinks Home Security name to Monitonics to rebrand two of its divisions in 2018.
The company ranked as the third-largest provider of electronic security systems in the nation in 2021 with an estimated $39 million in recurring monthly revenue, according to an annual list by industry publication SDM. The company said it added 131,000 new subscribers in 2022 and saw better performance than expected in the first quarter of 2023.
“The strength of the underlying Monitronics business model positions us for success in a growing market,” Niles said.
Monarch CEO Michael Weinstock said Monitronics will “emerge an even more dynamic business, well positioned to deliver great value and long-term growth for all its stakeholders.” Monarch manages about $11 billion in assets with offices in New York and London.
Monitronics expects no impact on its ability to serve customers. Niles said the new structure will give the company enough cash to grow its subscriber base at attractive returns and pay off debts.
In January, the firm said in notices filed with the state that it would lay off 81 employees, including 20 field service technicians in Dallas as it closed certain field service offices.