Student journalists from O'Connor Elementary School in Victoria toured two news outlets on Monday with their teachers to learn how news is disseminated to the public.
The children toured the studios of the Victoria Television Group in the morning and then visited the Victoria Advocate.
At they Advocate they learned the importance of the First Amendment to protecting the rights of speech, the press and from government interference in religion.
Editors also explained how news must be unbiased and truthful. The students and their teachers each were given a copy of the most recent editions of the Victoria Advocate and Discover 361, the paper's glossy magazine.