Roland Rodriguez, RCR Homes, was recently installed as president of the Builders Association of Victoria, dba Crossroads Builders Association, board of directors for 2021.
He was installed at a ceremony by Mark Longoria, district director for rep. Michael Cloud, District 27, on Jan. 27 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Rodriguez has been an active member of the CBA for many years and has chaired and served on innumerable committees. Specializing in custom home builds, renovation and home additions, Rodriguez has also participated in the Parade of Homes, winning many awards through the years.
The 2021 Board of Directors are president, Roland Rodriguez, RCR Homes; first vice president, Brian Rokyta, Rokyta Custom Homes; secretary/treasurer, Dwayne Schilhab, Steve Klein Custom Builder; immediate past president, Brian Ferguson, Kimberlite Homes; and associate vice president, Manny Villareal, The Port Lavaca Auto Group. Directors are Aaron Arangua, Artison Home Solutions; Brie Hanchett, Prosperity Bank; Butch Koenig, Koenig Construction; Carrie Myers, Premium Appliance & More; Casey Housworth, Budget Blinds of Victoria; Chris Soliz, Zarsky Lumber Company; Hunter Melton, Hunter Custom Homes; Jayson Moore, JW Moore Construction; Lee Pullen, Sherwin-Williams Company; Monica Rodriguez, 1st Community Bank and Ryan Tudyk, Howdy Services.
Two special awards were presented. Builder and Associate Members of the Year are highly coveted awards that are presented to recognize outstanding and continuous, selfless support and service to the association and to the building industry as a whole.
The 2020 Builder Member of the Year recipient was Brian Rokyta, Rokyta Custom Homes. Over the past year, Rokyta has chaired numerous committees, served on various committees, served as the secretary/treasurer, and built the CBA Showcase Home. Rokyta also served as a key volunteer in many of the Association's activities that include rebranding the Association and fundraising events. This is Rokyta’s second time to receive this award. He also received it in 2018.
The 2020 Associate Member of the Year recipient was Lee Pullen, Sherwin-Williams Company. During the past year, Pullen served on numerous committees and was responsible for chairing the Showcase Home Committee, additionally he served on the Board of Directors. Pullen is additionally recognized for doing much of the behind the scenes work throughout the year. This is the second year in a row he has received the award.
The Home Builders Association of Victoria, affiliated with the Texas Association of Builders and the National Association of Home Builders, is a voluntary organization of businesses and professionals working to promote positive and responsible growth in the home building industry for the mutual benefit of its members and the community.
