This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 28-May 2 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction, permit for Cable One Sparklight Cable One, dba Sparklight, 6601 N. Navarro St., $180,000.
Residential
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, permit for 508 Town Hall Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Jacqueline Madera, 3303 Carsner.