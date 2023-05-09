This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 28-May 2 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction, permit for Cable One Sparklight Cable One, dba Sparklight, 6601 N. Navarro St., $180,000.

Residential

  • Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, permit for 508 Town Hall Lane.

Manufactured Homes

  • Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Jacqueline Madera, 3303 Carsner.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

