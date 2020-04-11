Building Permits

This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 1-7 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Carlos Salas, permit for Robert Williams, 205 North Star Drive, $2,500.

Residential

  • Jana Stork, with Stonewater, permit for Katheryn Martinez, 1013 Owens St.

Manufactured Homes

  • George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes No. 138, 1204 S. Laurent St., No. 14.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

