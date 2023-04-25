This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 12-18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Brad tucker with Tucker Construction, four permits for Brian Ferguson, South Texas Rentals, for Navarro Divided Suites, 3706 N. Navarro St., $2 million, each.
  • Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction, a permit for Nancy Redd, Redd Tran, for Texas Bobo Tea Shop, 6106 N. Navarro St. Ste. 120, $63,500.
  • Craig Lauger, Lauger Construction, a permit for Spring Creek Real Estate Holdings, for Crane Pediatric Dentistry, 2604 N. Main St., $550,000.

Residential

  • No permits issued

Manufactured Homes

  • Connie Barroso Tovar with TC Transport, permit for Ernest Manning, 107 Shannon Drive

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

