This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 12-18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brad tucker with Tucker Construction, four permits for Brian Ferguson, South Texas Rentals, for Navarro Divided Suites, 3706 N. Navarro St., $2 million, each.
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction, a permit for Nancy Redd, Redd Tran, for Texas Bobo Tea Shop, 6106 N. Navarro St. Ste. 120, $63,500.
- Craig Lauger, Lauger Construction, a permit for Spring Creek Real Estate Holdings, for Crane Pediatric Dentistry, 2604 N. Main St., $550,000.
Residential
- No permits issued
Manufactured Homes
- Connie Barroso Tovar with TC Transport, permit for Ernest Manning, 107 Shannon Drive