This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 14-20 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Stephen Branson, with Longhorn RMR LLC, permit for Tammy Weiser, with Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $24,000.
- Raheel Khan, with Khansons Development, permit for United Memorial Medical Center of Victoria, 6902 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $1,000,000.
- Steve Farnham, with ArchiTECH Design & Development, Inc., permit for Diversified Wellness Associates, LLC, 6404 Nursery Drive, 201, $550,000.
Residential
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Hipolito Cabral, 1607 Navidad St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 117 Dripping Spring.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 401 Brushy Creek.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Antonio Moreno, 710 Polk Avenue.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, LLC, 107 Beacon Lane.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, LLC, permit for Rogelio Razo, 102 S. Crescent Drive.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, LLC, permit for Concepcion Reyna, 102 Lantana Avenue.
- Sybil Koranek, with Brizo Construction, LLC, permit for Ralph Todd, 3404 Meadowlane St.
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialities, permit for Jeremy Pena, 2701 Leary Lane, 102.
