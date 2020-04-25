This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Casey Roth, with Roth Construction, permit for County Judge Ben Zeller, with Victoria County Long Term Recovery Group, 311 E. Constitution St., $649,141.
- Lucien Tyler, with Tyler Welding Services, permit for Jamie Manning Payne, with Manning Gymnastics, 5004 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $132,755.
Residential
- Fox Home Builders, 208 Secretariat Drive.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 355 Brushy Creek
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 359 Brushy Creek
Manufactured Homes
- Stan Apostolo, with Apostolo and Associates, Inc., DBA Mobile Homes for Less, permit for Truitt Tillman, 2607 Pleasant Green Drive.
