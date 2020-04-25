Building Permits

This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Casey Roth, with Roth Construction, permit for County Judge Ben Zeller, with Victoria County Long Term Recovery Group, 311 E. Constitution St., $649,141.
  • Lucien Tyler, with Tyler Welding Services, permit for Jamie Manning Payne, with Manning Gymnastics, 5004 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $132,755.

Residential

  • Fox Home Builders, 208 Secretariat Drive.
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 355 Brushy Creek
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 359 Brushy Creek

Manufactured Homes

  • Stan Apostolo, with Apostolo and Associates, Inc., DBA Mobile Homes for Less, permit for Truitt Tillman, 2607 Pleasant Green Drive.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

