This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 19 — May 3 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Homer Escalante, with Mekka Enterprises, 4802 Country Lane, $25,000.
- James Dutton, with DuWest Foundation, permit for PC3 Partners, 1412 E. Red River St., $22,310.67.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Toni and Travis Schaar, with Pet Resort on Main, 2404 N. Main St., $1,300,000.
- Sam Patel, with Victoria Hotels, 3103 U.S.59, $50,000.
Residential
- April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 102 Myra Lane.
- Kenneth Razor, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Rose Thompson, 805 N. Cameron St.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 221 Alysheba.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 223 Alysheba.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 218 Alysheba.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 106 Forego.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Home Builders, 216 Alysheba.
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Peggy Tate, with Crestwood Victoria Estates, 108 W. Crestwood Drive, No. 35.
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Peggy Tate, with Crestwood Victoria Homes, 108 W. Crestwood Drive, No. 24.
