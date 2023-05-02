This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 19-25 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Construction, permit for BPEC Properties, Ashley Furniture Victoria Warehouse expansion, 2730 Salem Road, $669,000.
- Chris Rendon, with Under Pressure Energy Service, permit for Crossroads Dental Clinic, 104 Broadmoor Road Ste. 400, $265,482.
- Carlos Garza, Pj's Coffee of New Orleans, permit for Pj's Coffee, 4102 N. Navarro St., $225,000.
Residential
- Steve Klein, Landmark Residential, permit for 116 Persimmon Court.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.