This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 19-25 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Construction, permit for BPEC Properties, Ashley Furniture Victoria Warehouse expansion, 2730 Salem Road, $669,000.
  • Chris Rendon, with Under Pressure Energy Service, permit for Crossroads Dental Clinic, 104 Broadmoor Road Ste. 400, $265,482.
  • Carlos Garza, Pj's Coffee of New Orleans, permit for Pj's Coffee, 4102 N. Navarro St., $225,000.

 Residential

  • Steve Klein, Landmark Residential, permit for 116 Persimmon Court. 

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

