This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 21-27 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- George Velasquez, 1119 Juan Linn St., $12,200.
- James Rosalis, with Diamond J Buildings, LLC, permit for Waylon Brannon, with Brannon Paving Co., 111 Elk Drive, $36,000.
- Jaime Solis, with Solid Build Construction Inc., permit for Edward Moya, with Ed Moya Woodworks and Collectibles, 615 S. Delmar Drive, $16,000.
- Hilario Ledezma, with H&C Masonry Construction, 7304 U.S. Highway 59, $300,000.
Residential
- Alan Johnson, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Ophelia Sanchez, 1008 W. North St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction Ltd., 402 Brushy Creek
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Ian Hernandez, 1207 E. Poplar Ave.
- Alan Johnson, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Eunice McGrew, 2808 Francis St.
- Fox Homes Builders, 107 Secretariat Drive
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Angelita Montez, 1215 Caroline St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.