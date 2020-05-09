Building Permits

This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 22-29 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • No permits issued.

Residential

  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 404 Brushy Creek.
  • Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 406 Brushy Creek.
  • Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 106 Montalcino Court.
  • Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 102 Pienza Drive.
  • Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 111 Lucca Drive.

Manufactured Homes

  • Peggy Tate, with Crestwood Victoria Estates, 108 W. Crestwood Drive, No.9.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.