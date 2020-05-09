This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 22-29 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 404 Brushy Creek.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 406 Brushy Creek.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 106 Montalcino Court.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 102 Pienza Drive.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 111 Lucca Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- Peggy Tate, with Crestwood Victoria Estates, 108 W. Crestwood Drive, No.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.