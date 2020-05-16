This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 29–May 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Hector Prado, with Easley Construction, 1903 Melrose Ave., A, $4,500.
Residential
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 305 Salem Crossing Drive.
- Victory Montoya, 505 Convent St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
