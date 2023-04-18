This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- David Jones with Southern Building Co., permit for Jacob Schauffer, The Overland Group, for Dollar General, 3205 N. Ben Jordan St., $600,000.
- Brad Tucker with Tucker Construction, permit for Brian Ferguson, South Texas Rentals, for Texas A&M Health Center, 5206 N. Navarro St. Ste. 100, $208,000.
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction, permit for Brian Ferguson, South Texas Rentals, for Franklin Financial, 8901 N. Navarro St., $175,000.
- Frank Salazar, permit for John McNeil, Twin Fountains Properties, for Refined Radiance Spa & Salon, 3202 N. Navarro St. Ste. 300, $43,000.
Residential
- No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.