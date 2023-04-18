This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • David Jones with Southern Building Co., permit for Jacob Schauffer, The Overland Group, for Dollar General, 3205 N. Ben Jordan St., $600,000.
  • Brad Tucker with Tucker Construction, permit for Brian Ferguson, South Texas Rentals, for Texas A&M Health Center, 5206 N. Navarro St. Ste. 100, $208,000.
  • Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction, permit for Brian Ferguson, South Texas Rentals, for Franklin Financial, 8901 N. Navarro St., $175,000.
  • Frank Salazar, permit for John McNeil, Twin Fountains Properties, for Refined Radiance Spa & Salon, 3202 N. Navarro St. Ste. 300, $43,000.

Residential

  • No permits issued.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

