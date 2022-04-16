This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 6-12 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Roy Frazier, with 1st Choice House Leveling, permit for Walter Jackson, with Baptist Center, 2601 N. Ben Jordan St., $18,000.
- Carlos Garcia III, with USA Foundation Repair, permit for Sulema Vasquez, 212 Sam Houston Drive, No. 101 and No. 201, $4,150.
- Bruce Dark, with Lone Star Roofing, permit for Bob Barnwell, with Barnwell Properties, 106 Westwood Drive, A D, $10,000.
Residential
- Gary Davis, with Liberty Design Build, permit for Luther and Linda Hairell, 4801 Will Heard Road.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, permit for Brad Thompson, with Kimberlite Homes, 103 Beacon Lane.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Elena Olvera, 705 S. Liberty St.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Rebecca Suarez, 111 Avalon Drive.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Griselda Pantoja, 112 N. Mantz St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
