This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 7-13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued.
Residential
- Laura Rodriguez, with Alto Vista Properties, permit for Marco Rodriguez, 108 Missy Lane.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 361 Brushy Creek.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 353 Brushy Creek.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 906 Eden Roc St.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 908 Eden Roc St.
Manufactured Homes
- Dylan Lanier, with Palm Harbor Villages Inc., permit for Leah and Robert Suarez, 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 63.
