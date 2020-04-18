This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from April 8-14 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Larry Sanders, with LDS Builder, permit for Ben Galvan, with Civil Corp, 4611 E. Airline Road, No. 200, $27,000.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 115 Dripping Spring.
Manufactured Homes
- Stan Apostolo, with Apostolo and Associates, Inc. DBA Mobile Homes For Less, permit for Mary Fuentes, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 8.
