This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Carleen Welch, with Pyramid Waterproofing Inc., permit for Wells Fargo Bank, 7107 N. Navarro St., $150,000.
Residential
- April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 115 Myra Lane
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Jacqueline Verastegui, 3009 Meadowlane St.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Christina Garrett, 709 N. Laurent St.
- Miranda Parra, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Stephanie Holt, 1003 N. Wheeler St.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Juan Ramos, 2510 Mumphord St.
Manufactured Homes
- Boanerge Rivas, with J and B Mobile Home Movers, permit for Jehu Eliel Garcia Guevara, 4303 Hanselman Road.
- Rudy Molina, with M and M Movers / Molina and Douglas, permit for Rodrigo Arvizu Alarcon, 810 Virginia St., B.
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes, 103 DelMar Drive N, Lot 202.
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes, 103 DelMar Drive N, Lot 201.
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes, 103 DelMar Drive N, Lot 203.
- Braustin Holdings, LLC, Braustin Mobile Homes, permit for Alyssa Rodriguez, 2701 Leary Lane, 55.
