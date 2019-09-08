Building Permits

This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Carleen Welch, with Pyramid Waterproofing Inc., permit for Wells Fargo Bank, 7107 N. Navarro St., $150,000.

Residential

  • April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, 115 Myra Lane
  • James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, LTD, permit for Jacqueline Verastegui, 3009 Meadowlane St.
  • Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Christina Garrett, 709 N. Laurent St.
  • Miranda Parra, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Stephanie Holt, 1003 N. Wheeler St.
  • Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Juan Ramos, 2510 Mumphord St.

Manufactured Homes

  • Boanerge Rivas, with J and B Mobile Home Movers, permit for Jehu Eliel Garcia Guevara, 4303 Hanselman Road.
  • Rudy Molina, with M and M Movers / Molina and Douglas, permit for Rodrigo Arvizu Alarcon, 810 Virginia St., B.
  • George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes, 103 DelMar Drive N, Lot 202.
  • George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes, 103 DelMar Drive N, Lot 201.
  • George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes, 103 DelMar Drive N, Lot 203.
  • Braustin Holdings, LLC, Braustin Mobile Homes, permit for Alyssa Rodriguez, 2701 Leary Lane, 55.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

