This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 10-16 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Patrick Christensen, with Horizon Retail Construction, Inc., permit for The Children’s Place, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 233, $105,000.
Residential
- Dean Davis, with Brizo Construction, permit for Aldon Garcia, 1005 Goldman St.
- Dean Davis, with Brizo Construction, permit for Mandy Martinez, 2514 Callis St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
