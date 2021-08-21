This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 11-17 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Bobby Burnett, with Burnett Customs, permit for John Hubbard, with Chopping Block Meat Market, 7010 N. Navarro St., $400,000.
- Alan Sklar, with Golden Crescent Construction, permit for Charles Fisher, with Fisher Auto Sales, 1310 Sam Houston Drive, $46,000.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Eron Green, with South Texas Children’s Ministries, 1905 Salem Road, $1,700,000.
- Randal Williams, with ARP Contract Services dba ARP Roofing & Remodeling, permit for South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, 1109 Sam Houston Drive, $92,000.
Residential
- Barry Chaloupka, with Ovation Homes, 108 Beacon Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
