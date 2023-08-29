This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Joshua McNeley, with VISD; permit for Howell Middle, School Secure Vestibule, 2502 Fannin Drive, $75,000.
- Danny Pena, with Shamagr Enterprise, permit for Pierr Castillo, Bravo Party Center, 5221 N. Navarro St., $45,000.
- Joshua McNeley, with VISD, permit for VISD Maintenance Faculty, 1411 Nimitz St., $50,000.
- Residential
- No new residential permits issued
Manufactured Homes
- Veronica Burgos, with Palm Harbor Villages, permit for Mary Castillo, 1505 Lova Drive.
- Marie Goll, with Trinity General Contracting and Transportation, permit for Raymond Navarro, 2303 SW Ben Jordan St.
- Seth Roberts, with Texas Built Mobile Roberts Family, permit for Kimberly Pickens, 812 Blyth Road.