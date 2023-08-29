This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Joshua McNeley, with VISD; permit for Howell Middle, School Secure Vestibule, 2502 Fannin Drive, $75,000.
  • Danny Pena, with Shamagr Enterprise, permit for Pierr Castillo, Bravo Party Center, 5221 N. Navarro St., $45,000.
  • Joshua McNeley, with VISD, permit for VISD Maintenance Faculty, 1411 Nimitz St., $50,000.
  • Residential
  • No new residential permits issued

Manufactured Homes

  • Veronica Burgos, with Palm Harbor Villages, permit for Mary Castillo, 1505 Lova Drive.
  • Marie Goll, with Trinity General Contracting and Transportation, permit for Raymond Navarro, 2303 SW Ben Jordan St.
  • Seth Roberts, with Texas Built Mobile Roberts Family, permit for Kimberly Pickens, 812 Blyth Road.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

Tags