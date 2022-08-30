This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 17-23 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Training Room, Victoria County EOC, 205 N. Bridge St., $200,000.
- Sandra K. Heldt, with SCT Building Systems, permit for Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 801 S. Laurent St., $111,314.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for OLV Cathedral, 3102 N. Laurent St., $836,777.
- Andrew Jacob, with Diamond J Building, permit for Mark McNeill, 1709 Beauvoir St., $353,418.
- Judson Coward, with Arrowmont Constructors, permit for Jason Rosier, with Chick-fil-A, 714 E. Rio Grande St., $1,200,000.
- Jon Riggs, with Jon Riggs Construction, permit for Louise O’Connor, with Palla Properties, 106 W. Juan Linn St., $18,750.
- Will Pope, with WP Construction, permit for Jennifer Mata, with James Wayne Properties, 3702 E. Rio Grande St., $20,000.
- Daniel Tran, permit for Nhat “Randy” Hoang, with Cha Nail & Spa, 8901 N. Navarro St., Suite 700, $50,000.
Residential
- No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Elva Rivera, 201 E. Magruder Drive.
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Peggy Tate, with Crestwood Victoria Estates, 108 W. Crestwood Drive, No. 50.
