This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 18-24 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 108 Silver Spur Drive
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 107 Silver Spur Drive
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Reynaldo and Elva Lara, 3406 Gayle Drive
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Kelly Gibbs and Patricia Cantu, 1505 S.W. Ben Jordan St.
