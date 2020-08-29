This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 19-25 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Joe Madera, with Superior Carports, 3401 Carsner St., $19,092.96.
- James Rosalis, with Diamond J Buildings, permit for Henry and Janet Hosek, with HiPro Audio, 5209 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $16,000.
- Kenneth Sword, with Sword Construction, permit for Will Holbrook, with Dollar Tree-Will Holbrook, 3801 Houston Highway, No. 200, $221,715.
- Corey Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba: NTEX Construction, permit for Spherion, 6106 N. Navarro St., No. 200, $6,300.
- Aaron Arangua, with A&A Custom Painting, permit for Craig Houseworth, with KC Houseworth, 1708 N. Navarro St., $6,200.
Residential
- Fox Homes Builders, 3107 Lenora Drive.
- Fox Homes Builders, 3111 Lenora Drive.
- Joe Hernandez, with JH Construction, 503 Mason Circle.
Manufactured Homes
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Lisette Martinez, 3704 Willie St.
