This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug.2-8 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Joshua McNeley, with VISD, permit for VISD Modular Building, 307 W. Tropical Drive,$200,000.
  • Joshua McNeley, with VISD, permit for VISD Modular Building, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, $200,000.
  • Keith Matheny, with EasTex Tower, permit for Brett Willis, Cable one, DBA Sparklight, 101 Guinevere, $80,000.
  • Vu Le, with Vu Le Construction, for speculative lease space, 4105 N. Main St., $44,000.

Residential

  • No new build permits issued.

Manufactured Homes

  • Pedro Moreno with Moreno's Mobile Home Transport, for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar Drive, No. 24.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

