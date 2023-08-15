This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug.2-8 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Joshua McNeley, with VISD, permit for VISD Modular Building, 307 W. Tropical Drive,$200,000.
- Joshua McNeley, with VISD, permit for VISD Modular Building, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, $200,000.
- Keith Matheny, with EasTex Tower, permit for Brett Willis, Cable one, DBA Sparklight, 101 Guinevere, $80,000.
- Vu Le, with Vu Le Construction, for speculative lease space, 4105 N. Main St., $44,000.
Residential
- No new build permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- Pedro Moreno with Moreno's Mobile Home Transport, for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar Drive, No. 24.