This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 23-29 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Dwayne Schilhab with Brigade Custom Builders, permit for Zarsky Lumber, 1005 N. Cameron St, $45,000.
  • David Jones, with Southern Building Co., Permit for Dollar General, 3602 Miori Lane, $600,000.

Residential

  • Julian Ramos, with JRJN Enterprises, permit for 311 Silver Lake.
  • James Turner, with James Turner Construction, permit for Angel Hernandez, 2603 E. Mistletoe Ave.

Manufactured Homes

  • Pedro Moreno, with Moreno's Mobile Home Transport, for Bluewood Ranch homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar, No. 28.
  • Austin Tarleton, with Titan Factory Direct, permit for Wynne Manning, 101 Shannon Drive.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

