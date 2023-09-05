This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 23-29 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Dwayne Schilhab with Brigade Custom Builders, permit for Zarsky Lumber, 1005 N. Cameron St, $45,000.
- David Jones, with Southern Building Co., Permit for Dollar General, 3602 Miori Lane, $600,000.
Residential
- Julian Ramos, with JRJN Enterprises, permit for 311 Silver Lake.
- James Turner, with James Turner Construction, permit for Angel Hernandez, 2603 E. Mistletoe Ave.
Manufactured Homes
- Pedro Moreno, with Moreno's Mobile Home Transport, for Bluewood Ranch homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar, No. 28.
- Austin Tarleton, with Titan Factory Direct, permit for Wynne Manning, 101 Shannon Drive.