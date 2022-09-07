This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 24-30 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
William Key with BLS Construction permit for TDECU, 9009 N. Navarro St., $1,700.000.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Rufino Saldana, 1014 Owens St.
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Octavio and Rachel Guerra, 3104 Cypress St.
- Matt Lively with Denison Custom Homes, 506 Windy Way Drive.
- Dean Davis with Brizo Construction, permit for Raymond Vasquez, 408 W. Water St.
Manufactured Homes
No permits issued.
