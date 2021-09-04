This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 25-31 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Corey Pedeville, with FJP Enterprises, dba NTEX Construction, permit for Zarsky’s Lumber, 604 E. Rio Grande St., $22,500.
- Jaime Solis, with Solid Built Construction, permit for Elio Jaramillo, with Tejanita Restaurant, 1309 Sam Houston Drive, $2,000.
- Valentin Perez, with VP Construction, permit for Les Zeplin, with Les Zeplin Motors, 13845 U.S. 77, $20,000.
Residential
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 3511 Hanselman Road.
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 3509 Hanselman Road.
- Fox Home Builders, 3105 Lenora Drive.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 107 Boston Circle.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.