This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 26 — Sept. 1 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Gregory Rees, with ABC Construction, permit for Greg Rees, with RV Park of Victoria, 13202 N. Navarro St., No. 126, $9,000.
- James Rosales, with Diamond J Buildings, permit for Torin Bales, 505 E. Juan Linn St., $25,000.
- James Rosales, with Diamond J Buildings, permit for Quinton Burris, 3301 E. Mockingbird Lane, $30,000.
- Mike Herbold, with Juan Linn Holding, 1507 E. Juan Linn St, Suite C, $48,000.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 419 Brushy Creek.
Manufactured Homes
- Rudy Molina, with M&M Movers/Molina & Douglas, permit for Adalinda Coria, 3404 Cypress St., $3,000.
