This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 3-9 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Alfonso Liserio, permit for Sage Creek, 607 Fillmore Avenue, No. 504, $9,437.
- Tim McLean with Weir Enterprises, permit for Ben Keating, 5802 N. Navarro St., $908,500.
- Platinum Investments, with Platinum Homes Investments, permit for Brian Ferguson, with South Texas Rentals, 2102 N. Ben Wilson St., $32,000.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Arthur Hernandez, 1005 E. San Antonio St.
- Laurie Kerr, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Juanita Martinez, 709 Virginia Ave.
- Laurie Kerr, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Audrey Hernandez, 906 S. Bridge St.
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Ashley Verastegui, 3502 Lone Tree Road.
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Milca Salas, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 24.
