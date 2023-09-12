This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 30-Sept. 5 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jazmin Montalvo, with Frida Bae, permit for Boutiques and Gift Boutique, 108 N. Main St.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Dalia Mendez, 807 S. DeLeon St.
- April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, permit for 2509 Plainview.
- Tim Hart, with Brizo Construction Co., Permit for Malcom Luck, 3106 Swan Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- Pedro Moreno with Moreno's Mobile Home Transport, permit for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar Drive, No. 70.
- Pedro Moreno with Moreno's Mobile Home Transport, permit for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar Drive, No. 72.