This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 30-Sept. 5 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Jazmin Montalvo, with Frida Bae, permit for Boutiques and Gift Boutique, 108 N. Main St.

Residential

  • James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Dalia Mendez, 807 S. DeLeon St.
  • April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, permit for 2509 Plainview.
  • Tim Hart, with Brizo Construction Co., Permit for Malcom Luck, 3106 Swan Drive.

Manufactured Homes

  • Pedro Moreno with Moreno's Mobile Home Transport, permit for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar Drive, No. 70.
  • Pedro Moreno with Moreno's Mobile Home Transport, permit for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar Drive, No. 72.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

