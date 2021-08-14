This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 4-10 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Juan Lozano, with Rain Seal Master Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc., permit for Joshua McNeley, with VISD, 1002 Santa Barbara St., $160,000.
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, permit for Longleaf Coffee Co., 213 S. Main St., $25,000.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Maria Nereo, 2810 Algie St.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 107 Lucca Drive
Manufactured Homes
- David Medina, with CMH Homes dba Clayton Homes, 103 N. Delmar, No. 205.
