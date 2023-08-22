This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 9-15 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Mark Murphy with Lone Star Builders, permit for Dallas Hakes, QQ Corpus Christi, 7102 N. Navarro St., $500,000.
- Juan Lozano, Rain Seal Master Roofing and Sheet Metal, permit for Joshua McNeley, VISD, 708 Glascow St., $420,000.
Residential
- No residential permits reported.
Manufactured Homes
- Greg Goodner, with Goodner Specialties, permit for Cristian Banos Dominguez, 2310 Ozark.
- Pedro Moreno, with Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport, permit for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar St., No. 64.
- Pedro Moreno, with Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport, permit for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar St., No. 65.
Pedro Moreno, with Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport, permit for Bluewood Ranch Homes, Four Leaf Properties, 103 N. Delmar St., No. 62.