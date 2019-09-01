This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Aug. 22-28 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Dr. Mark Basancon, with Crossroads Veterinary Clinic, 3804 Houston Highway, $80,000
- Mike Herbold, with Herbold Homes, permit for Navarro Car Care Center, 5402 N. Navarro St., $$40,000
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential, permit for 110 Terravista Ranch Road
- Rolando Rodriguez Construction, permit for 306 Wood Bridge St.
- Anthony Gregory, with Brizo Construction, permit for 1901 Meadowlane St.
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, permit for 304 Wood Bridge St.
Manufactured Homes
- Timberline Construction, permit for Edward Moore, 3713 Willie St., $16,295
